Taking control of your health virtually

Wednesday, 6 January, 2021 - 15:11

2020 was a year of uncertainty for many, but for Nadine Barnes, it was one where she decided to take control of her most important asset - her health.

The Marketing Manager in her sixties is kicking off 2021 16 kilos lighter than she was last year - and all she had to do was turn on her computer and sit back in a chair - the unwanted weight then took care of itself.

"I’ve tried plenty of diets in the past - but the weight has always piled back on for one reason or another. Having a virtual gastric band fitted through hypnotherapy has been the only sustainable long-term solution," she says.

World renowned Hypnotherapist Richard Kellow of Kellow Hypnotherapy says he saw a surge of people across New Zealand and the rest of the world seek out his ‘virtual gastric band surgery’ - and that his online sessions are becoming increasingly popular in a virtual world.

"With 2020 being a turbulent year - I found that people became intrigued about hypnotherapy and the way it addresses the mental and emotional side of weight loss. A virtual gastric band is also an easily accessible service thanks to Zoom," he says.

Richard explains that the Virtual Gastric Band has been proven 95% successful in clinical trials.

"It is definitely not a diet. It is a powerful weight loss hypnosis programme, designed to help people lose weight by convincing their minds that their stomachs are full after smaller quantities of food."

For Nadine, the few sessions she started early in 2020 with Richard are still having a positive, ongoing effect - with the weight continuing to fall off.

"I worked with Richard online early in the New Year - ready to make a positive change in the right direction and restore my physical and mental health," she explains.

"I simply can’t eat what I used to. I feel full after a few mouthfuls of food and as an effect my clothes have become too big and our food bill much smaller."

Nadine says her husband also joined her sessions online with Richard, and as a result during the Covid-19 lockdown, they hardly made any trips to the supermarket.

"Meat for example which we would use for one meal, was lasting us 3-4 meals. The best part is this is all happening at a subconscious level and we’re not having to feel like we’re depriving or limiting ourselves."

Richard explains that Hypnotherapy is about people using the power of the subconscious mind to get out of their own way.

"Approximately 90 per cent of our daily activities are controlled by the subconscious, the place where our habits and automatic behaviours live. Hypnotherapy offers the opportunity to get the subconscious mind on board with the conscious mind to change our behaviour," he says.

The Author and Therapist says the Gastric Band Therapy is not so much what you’re putting in your mouth, but about what you’re putting in your mind.

"The Virtual Gastric Band allows you to form new habits that you can maintain; there is no deprivation, so you’re free from having to think about food all the time and can instead simply listen to what your body is telling you."

Richard should know, he’s been in the very same position as many of his clients-until he saw a Hypnotherapist to lose weight 10 years ago-and has kept 25kgs off for good.

"After losing a significant amount of weight through Hypnosis and keeping it off, I knew this was something I wanted to help others with. I’ve now been a hypnotherapist for five years with hundreds of happy clients from all around the world who now have healthier habits."