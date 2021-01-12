Cycle day for Taupo families - Council

Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 - 10:34

Are you looking for ways to encourage the kids to get out on their bikes in our beautiful district? Why not head along to a family cycle day being held next week to encourage families to ride while learning valuable safety skills.

The day runs from 9am to 3pm on Wednesday, January 20. It will start and finish at the BMX track on Crown Road, stopping for lunch at Spa Thermal Park about noon.

Participants will be in groups of six or less, each led by an instructor who will teach them road cycle skills along the way.

Road safety coordinator Sarah Wraight said the day would make cycling and road safety fun, and every member of the family would learn something.

"Cycling is a great activity we can share with each other, especially in the summer-time," Ms Wraight said. "We’ll be navigating a variety of road conditions as we make our way to have lunch - with free iceblocks!"

Registrations are open until close of business on Monday January 18. Adults and children in year six or over with a bike, helmet and closed-toe shoes can take part and participants need to bring a packed lunch.

Register at taupo.govt.nz/roadsafety or contact Sarah Wraight at swraight@taupo.govt.nz or on 07 376 0720.

What: TaupÅ Family Cycle Day

When: 9am-3pm, Wednesday January 20

Where: BMX track at Crown Park to Spa Thermal Park and return