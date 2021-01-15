Don't skip your gas bottle check this summer - Environmental Protection Authority

Friday, 15 January, 2021 - 11:04

As we reach the height of summer, it’s not too late to do a safety check on your gas bottle.

The Environmental Protection Authority’s Safer Homes programme has some tips and tricks to keep in mind before you fire up the grill.

"If you’ve launched into barbeque season without doing a maintenance check on your gas bottle, better late than never," says the Safer Homes programme manager, Lizzie Wilson.

"Use the bubble test each time you go to connect the gas bottle. Apply soapy water to the connections and turn it on. If bubbles appear you may have a gas leak, and should get the cylinder checked."

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is what most people use to fuel their barbeques. It is butane, propane or a mixture of these two fuels. You can also buy smaller canisters for tramping or camping.

"LPG ignites and burns easily, which is why it’s great for cooking and heating. But if it leaks, it can ignite and sometimes cause explosions," says Lizzie Wilson.

ACC figures from the past five years show about 800 people annually suffer LPG cylinder-related injuries, including soft tissue injuries, lacerations and burns.

"If you’ve had your gas bottle for a while, it might be time to get it tested. By law, you must make sure your LPG cylinder is tested every 10 years at an approved testing station.

"When you’re finished, don’t forget to safely store your gas bottle upright - ideally outside or in a well-ventilated area," says Lizzie Wilson.