Teddy Bears Picnic in the Park on Waitangi Day in Foxton

Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 - 15:18

For the second year, Foxton will welcome people of all ages with classic cars, teddy bears and ‘fox hunting’ - on Waitangi Day. All teddy bears in the district are warmly invited to a picnic on the grass of Te Awahou Riverside Cultural Park - under the windmill - and to speed around in their toy cars. There are prizes to win for the ‘Bear in Cutest Toy Car’, ‘Best Dressed Bear’ and ‘Most Arty Bear’.

At the same time, Wharf Street will feature select Classic and Vintage cars from throughout the region - to rivet and entertain the adults, and for those little adventurers there will be a ‘fox hunt’ around the park.

Marketing Manager of Te Awahou Riverside Cultural Park Arjan van der Boon said there would be plenty to do and see for the whole family.

"Visitors can climb up De Molen, participate in traditional Dutch games, watch a master carver in action in the Whare Manaaki, or hear the roar of the machine in the Flax Stripper Museum," he said.

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom will be open with its beautiful museums, and the parents can enjoy a coffee in Millside Café.

The MÄpuna Gallery will showcase the impressive Puaki exhibition - with ancient wet plate and digital photographs of local and national icons with a TÄ Moko. The exhibition features Foxton local, Tracey Robinson, songwriter Rob Ruha and the late NgÄpuhi elder Kingi Taurua.

Teddy Bears Picnic in the Park - A FREE family event

Saturday, 6 February. From 11am - 2pm / Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom - 92 Main Street, Foxton

Photo: 1. A teddy attending the Teddy Bears Picnic in 2020