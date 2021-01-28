Screenrights cultural fund opens for applications

Thursday, 28 January, 2021 - 11:06

"Ours is an industry that thrives on collaboration, and we’re all finding new ways of working together in the time of COVID. The 2021 Cultural Fund focus aims to support projects that bring together new teams: collaborations between people and organisations who have not previously worked together," says Screenrights Board Director and Chair of the Cultural Fund Working Group, Geoffrey Atherden. "We are particularly interested in innovative projects that unearth new and emerging talent to partner with practitioners who bring experience and expertise. Or, a project might assist individuals or groups from communities who face difficulties in accessing mainstream media and pair them with well-connected partners and their networks."

The Screenrights Cultural Fund supports projects that foster the creation and appreciation of screen content in Australia and New Zealand. Now in its fourth year, the Fund awards up to $50,000 per initiative, with a total funding pool of $250,000 available in 2021. Screenrights awarded three projects in 2018, four projects in 2019, and a record seven projects in 2020.

Tracey Corbin-Matchett, CEO of 2020 recipient Bus Stop Films, said: "The Screenrights Cultural Fund grant has allowed Bus Stop Films to take our Accessible Film Studies Programs to Brisbane and soon Melbourne and Adelaide. These funds are supporting our commitment to inclusion in the screen industry through education, content creation and advocacy and allowing more young adults living with intellectual disability to actively learn, create and grow through filmmaking."

Jackie Dennis, Executive Director of Script to Screen Te Tari Tuhi Kupu A Whakaahua, said: "The funding we received from Screenrights Cultural Fund 2020 will enable us to find new voices from remote regions and isolated situations within New Zealand. We’ll provide on-line learning and mentorships so they can successfully develop their short form stories for the screen."

2021 applications will close on Wednesday 28 April, at 5pm AEST. The guidelines and application form are now available at www.screenrights.org/cultural-fund.

SCREENRIGHTS CULTURAL FUND

Enquiries: culturalfund@screenrights.org