HNZPT Properties open for free on Waitangi Day

Thursday, 28 January, 2021 - 12:03

The doors to staffed Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga properties around the country will again be open, free of charge, to the public this Waitangi Day.

The objective of the 6 February open day is to promote the significance of these places that contribute to the story of early MÄori and PÄkehÄ interaction and the progression to the multicultural society we are today in a family, fun and inclusive way. This year will be the fifth year the open day has been held.

Properties that will be open on Waitangi Day are: Clendon House, Kerikeri Mission Station, MÄngungu Mission, Pompallier Mission and Printery and Te Waimate Mission House in Northland. Te Tiriti was signed by rangatira at both Te Waimate Mission and MÄngungu Mission.

Other properties include Highwic, Alberton and Ewelme Cottage in Auckland; Thames School of Mines; Hurworth in New Plymouth; Old Government Buildings, Old St Paul’s and Antrim House in Wellington; Fyffe House in KaikÅura; Te Whare Waiutuutu Kate Sheppard House in Christchurch; Totara Estate and Clarks Mill in North Otago; and Hayes Engineering Works and the Ophir Post Office in Central Otago.

Visitors to a property or properties will receive, while stocks last, a 20-page publication on Waitangi Day for free. The souvenir booklet, titled Te RÄ o Waitangi 2021 includes articles in English and Te Reo MÄori on Te Tiriti o Waitangi and He Wakaputanga (the Declaration of Independence) of 1835, a map depicting where each of the nine versions of the Treaty travelled around the country for signing, how Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga honours its Treaty obligations through its commitment to MÄori heritage and information about properties open on the day.

To read and download Te RÄ o Waitangi please visit https://www.heritage.org.nz/news-and-events/events/waitangi-day-free-entry

People are encouraged to mark Waitangi Day by enjoying free visits to the places Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga cares for on behalf of all New Zealanders.