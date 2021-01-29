Art Deco Festival Napier February 17-21 2021

Friday, 29 January, 2021 - 15:59

Napier’s Centennial Gardens will come alive at the Napier Art Deco Festival 2021 with a new event ‘Alice in Wonderland’ set to appeal to the child in all of us.

‘Alice in Wonderland’ is one of 50 new inclusions at the festival this year as the programme boasts the largest number of events the festival has had.

The iconic historical Centennial Gardens with host Alice and her friends as she pursues the White Rabbit through Wonderland. Director David Coddington from The Real Theatre Company says everyone will delight in meeting the Queen in her rose garden or helping Alice escape from her Army of Cards in what he believes is the first promenade theatre event in Hawke’s Bay.

"We first performed Alice in a garden in Auckland and it proved to be the perfect setting for such a fun interactive production. Seeing Amy Edwards who plays the mournful Mock Turtle in a row-boat in the pond at the Centennial Gardens during Art Deco weekend will be just delightful. With promenade theatre the audience follows and goes from scene to scene with the characters. There are actually four ‘Alices’ all local school students that take the audience through the magic of the story" says David.

The production is jam packed with enthrallment the whole way through to keep the audience and particularly children engaged.

"With similar shows in Auckland, we’ve had a lot of experience with what works and what doesn’t work. There has to be some kind of action the whole time as children are so used to big scene changes in tv. Kids are a great audience, if they’re bored they won’t hang around" says David.

Lisa-Jane Easter who plays Queen (a secret dream she’s always had) says the Art Deco Festival over the years has become more and more inclusive of children.

"Seeing them embrace Deco in the way they do is fabulous and having a classic like ‘Alice’ come to life in their own back yard is very cool. I’ve spent many hours at the Centennial Gardens with children and the gardens always provokes imagination and play in our kids. But having a production actually happening right before their eyes that they can be a part of is going to be very special" says Lisa-Jane.

Each tour of Alice in Wonderland takes around 30 minutes guided through seven magical scenes and David recommends guests don’t ‘tweedle’ their thumbs as tickets are selling well.

Alice in Wonderland is a co-production between ‘The Real Theatre Company’ and Napier Art Deco Festival with profits helping children’s charity KidsCan and the Art Deco Trust supporting Heritage in Hawke’s Bay.

Alice in Wonderland runs from 18th-21st February at the Centennial Gardens, Marine Parade.

Tickets are just $15 for adults and $5 for children. To see the full programme and to purchase tickets visit www.artdecofestival.co.nz