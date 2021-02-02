Raise a glass to Rose, local makers and life through Rose tinted glasses - Spinz Wine

Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 - 09:39

New Zealand’s sixth Rosé Day is set to colour beaches, backyards and social feeds pink on Friday the 5th of February, as wine lovers will be celebrating one of their favourite wine holidays of the year.

Rosé is now New Zealand’s fourth largest wine export, having overtaken Chardonnay last year and is just a fraction behind Pinot Gris. With the 2020 vintage offering some outstanding examples, the rise of Rosé is likely to continue.

What makes the pink drink so hot right now is a multitude of styles available. Sip NZ’s founder Caro Jensen says: "Rosé has come a long way, and wine lovers can now choose from a wide variety of styles, blends, sweetness levels and price points, with the premium Rosé category experiencing a significant increase over the years."

Rosé drinkers in New Zealand have found a taste for lighter, drier, more savoury styles such as those you would find in Provence, and Kiwi wineries are responding to consumer preferences successfully crafting Rosé wines inspired by iconic French estates.

The collaborative initiative of leading Kiwi Rosé producers was established by the wine marketing company Sip NZ in 2016 as a way to educate wine lovers about the style and raise awareness of New Zealand made Rosé. Being faced with a multitude of challenges, it’s more important than ever to support local makers.

