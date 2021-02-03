Student gifts adoption packs for pound pooches - council

Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 - 08:58

People who adopt a dog or puppy from the Hastings District Council Animal Control Centre can now also take home a free "Adoption Pack" thanks to the efforts of a young Havelock North student.

Katelyn Roberts, 13, who was at Havelock North Intermediate last year, took part in the William Pike Challenge during lockdown - a youth development programme, similar to the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award but designed for Year 6 to 9 students.

An animal lover, she came up with the idea of putting together the packs for her community project, and then set about fundraising to buy goodies to put in them.

"I went to our neighbours and said if they wanted a haircut my Mum could do it, and rather than paying her they could donate the money to me to buy things for the packs."

The neighbours were more than happy to get on board, and so Katelyn went one step further and got in touch with the Hastings branches of Pet Essentials and Pet Stock to see if they also wanted to support the endeavour.

"They came back saying they would love to - Pet Stock donated most of the food and Pet Essentials donated most of the toys."

There are two packs - one for small dogs, which contains wet and dry food, small toys and a lead, and one for large dogs with dry food and toys such as balls and Frisbees. Both also contain information on being a pet owner and doggy waste bags.

She then contacted the team at the Hastings District Council Animal Control Centre to see if they would accept the packs to give away with the dogs they rehomed.

"We were very excited to accept these well put together packs," says Animal Control Officer and Adoption Co-ordinator Elle Tonks.

"We do all we can where possible to rehome the dogs that come here and we’ve already sent a few away with these packs that are a great help for the owners and their newly adopted dogs and puppies."