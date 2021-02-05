Staying Poolsafe this long weekend - Recreation Aotearoa

Friday, 5 February, 2021 - 05:59

No matter how you say it, constant supervision saves lives. That is the theme of Recreation Aotearoa’s latest water safety video campaign.

Featuring pool facility staff, including lifeguards and pool managers, the campaign uses different languages to communicate the importance and simplicity of the constant supervision message.

In 2020 there were two fatal drownings of under eights in aquatic facilities, and Water Safety New Zealand reported 74 preventable drowning fatalities across all recreational water environments.

With the frightening increase in drowning statistics Recreation Aotearoa and Water Safety New Zealand are urging the community to practice due diligence around the water, particularly if they have children in their care.

Tracey Prince-Puketapu, Aquatics Programme Manager at Recreation Aotearoa said "We asked pool staff across Aotearoa what they would say to parents and caregivers to keep their children safe around water, and this video is the result."

"Constant supervision saves lives is the most important statement we can make - if you are constantly supervising your child we will have zero drownings."