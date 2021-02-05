Free outdoor music events keep it in the family - Kapiti Coast District Council

Friday, 5 February, 2021 - 15:25

One of three free upcoming music events at Maclean Park will be a family affair, fronted by talented father and daughter combo, Ryan Edwards and Lily Wai.

The Acoustic in the Park series is part of the KÄpiti Coast District Council’s bumper line-up of free summer events encouraging the community to make the most of the district’s public spaces, facilities and services.

For Ryan and Lily, music and family are intertwined.

"There’s something about singing with family - the Finn brothers describe it as "blood harmony" and when Lily and I sing together, you can hear the rightness in the blend," says Mr Edwards.

"We talk about music and different artists constantly. We share many of the same favourites such as Paul Simon, Dire Straits, The Paper Kites, Future Islands and even some classic 80’s artists. Lily has always written songs, as soon as she could talk she could sing, and she would make up songs from that age. Her turn of phrase and ability to write melodies is something you just can’t teach, and her voice really brings her songs to life."

Ryan and Lily will be joined by guitarist Jo Jenkins for an acoustic set of originals and covers on Saturday 13 February from 5.30pm.

Next up are local trio Queen Fox, a foxy ensemble playing everything from chart-toppers to show-stoppers, who will perform on Saturday 27 February. The series will be closed by one of New Zealand’s best jazz combos, the Andrew London Duo on Saturday 13 March.

The series is family-friendly and wheelchair accessible, as well as being alcohol and smoke-free. Bring your own bean bags, blankets and kai so you can kick back and enjoy the soothing summer sounds.

The Acoustic in the Park series is proudly supported by Zeal KÄpiti and Mike and Audra at Voyle and Co.

For more information about Council’s upcoming summer events visit www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/summerinkapiti/experience-kapiti/