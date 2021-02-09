HELL x Adulttoymegastore shake up Valentine's Day with adults-only campaign

Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 - 10:01

HELL and Adulttoymegastore are shaking up Valentine's Day this year, giving away free Mini Bullet Vibrators.

For customers who would like one, and opt-in to receive it, the adult toys will be available when ordering a HELL Double Pizza online from Friday until Sunday (or until stocks run out).

In 2020, Adulttoymegastore surveyed Kiwis and found nearly half of New Zealanders have purchased a toy from an adult store. They are more likely to be women, but not by much - 41% of New Zealand men have bought sex toys, and 45% of New Zealand women have shopped at an adult store.

With people spending more time at home, the campaign is intended to be a fun and light-hearted, strictly adults-only, way to celebrate the modern Day of Love.

This is a strictly R18 campaign - adults will need to verify their age before opting-in to receive the Adulttoymegastore Bullet Toy. HELL and Adulttoymegastore have ensured that the adult toys will be discreetly packaged and sealed with an R18 sticker. Using targeted digital marketing, HELL has been able to carefully select media channels and target adults, to minimise any risk of the R18 campaign reaching minors.

During the 2020 Lockdowns, Adulttoymegastore reported sales of adult toys went through the roof, with sales tripling in New Zealand, Australia and the UK.

"We're in a new era for adult toys," Adulttoymegastore owner Nicola Relph says.

"I've been in this business for more than a decade, and I've never seen a time where people are so open about their sex lives and excited to try new things. I'm thrilled that toys are mainstream now and people can have mature conversations about sex and sexuality," says Nicola Relph.

The free adult toys are not expected to last long, with stocks strictly limited to 4,500 nationwide.

You can read more about the campaign here. This promotion is limited to one per order.