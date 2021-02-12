Aotearoa Bike Challenge expands Jake's horizons - council

Friday, 12 February, 2021 - 11:18

Jake Ryan’s world is set to get a whole lot bigger thanks to the Aotearoa Bike Challenge.

Jake, who has the movement disorder of ataxia cerebral palsy, got a new bike two months ago and he’s got big plans to take it round the country.

The Inglewood High School student took up the nationwide Aotearoa Bike Challenge, which is being promoted by NPDC’s Let’s Go team, to improve his fitness and is often seen racking up the kilometres on the Coastal Walkway.

"I really enjoy the sense of freedom and independence. Cycling strengthens my core muscles and my legs, and I enjoy getting out and meeting new people," he says.

"I’ve set myself the goal to do some of the bike trails around New Zealand - something I would have never thought I could achieve in the past."

Thousands of individuals, groups and workplaces are logging their bike rides on the Aotearoa Bike Challenge during February. It’s a great way to rediscover a love for cycling, especially as a 10-minute ride is all that’s needed to log a trip.

NPDC’s Let’s Go encourages more sustainable travel and has several spot prizes available for New Plymouth District residents who take part in the nationwide challenge, including two prizes of $750 to improve bike equipment or facilities at workplaces, clubs or groups.

There’s still time to register! Just go to www.lovetoride.net/nz.