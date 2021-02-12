Globally award-winning Les Mills offering free access to Kiwis

Friday, 12 February, 2021 - 13:05

Internationally-award winning Kiwi exercise company Les Mills is offering free access to the world’s best group fitness workouts to New Zealanders next month, ExerciseNZ chief executive Richard Beddie says.

From March 1, TVNZ OnDemand will offer five weeks of Les Mills workouts. TVNZ 2 will follow, airing one Les Mills workout every weekday for the same five-week period.

"It’s not just Kiwis who have been enjoying the homegrown success of Les Mills workouts. Les Mills on demand was recently voted the best at home workout for 2020, by readers of USA Today, beating nine other finalists from around the globe for the top spot," Beddie says.

"This is significant for New Zealand. The government had a clear message during the covid lockdown last year, which was an appeal for Kiwis to stay active.

"New Zealand is so fortunate to have a world class exercise product that is globally recognised.

"During the pandemic and various lockdowns, it has been key to keeping active at home, in the gym, or in social-distancing outdoor group activities which were extremely popular as it provided careful social connection as well as physical activity.

"One of the three reasons to leave the house during covid lockdown was to stay physically active for those working from home.

"It was so beneficial to helping people to stay mentally and physically healthy. For many Kiwis it was their first taste of moderate intensity physical activity in years."

Les Mills is a global leader in group fitness, with 20 programmes available in gyms and fitness facilities worldwide. They offer the world's first group exercise resistance training workouts.

Founded in New Zealand in 1968 by four-time Olympian Les Mills, the company has grown in the last 52 years to become the world-leader in group fitness. Its workouts are delivered by 140,000 certified instructors in 21,000 clubs across 100 countries and are available as live, virtual and immersive classes, as well as streaming.