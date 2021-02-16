Covid-19 cancels night market

Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 - 17:20

This week’s Flaxmere night market [Feb 18] has had to be cancelled, given the Government’s Level 2 COVID restrictions on gatherings that are in place.

It was a difficult decision, given the ban on crowds over 100 could be lifted tomorrow [Wednesday] afternoon, but the logistics involved in putting the market on meant a decision could not be delayed, said event organiser Traci Tuimaseve.

"We were also mindful that the owners of food businesses, both the shops in the village and food trucks, needed time to decide how much food they needed. The last thing we wanted was to have them order food and then be left with it if we had to cancel at the last minute."

The night market team is promising that the March market will be even bigger and better, said New World owner Chris Hart.

"There will be two huge televisions to give away and two Grocery Grabs - a huge double dip for our community to make up for the loss of this week’s market. So don’t forget to get in and shop in the village over the next five weeks, write your name and address on your receipt, and drop it in the competition box - there’s one in every shop."

The next market will be held on March 25 - COVID-dependent. Organised by the Flaxmere Village Retailers Association and supported by very generous sponsors, the markets are held in the carpark of the Flaxmere Village Shopping Centre from 5pm.

The terms and conditions for the competitions are on display in the windows of the participating Flaxmere Village shops and on the Flaxmere Connect website: www.flaxmere.community