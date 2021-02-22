Garden competition about to be launched again in Gisborne

Monday, 22 February, 2021 - 12:04

Last year Gisborne District Council ran a hugely popular garden competition, and it is now preparing to launch the competition again to coincide with Parks Week, from 6-14 March this year.

"The competition encourages people to engage with the outdoors and get amongst nature, and it was so popular last year we decided to run it again this year," said recreation and amenity adviser Lindsay Weaver.

"Of course lockdown played a role in that, with most of us more focused on our own homes and gardens, but we’re keen to keep the competition running and have increased the number of categories that people can enter."

Ms Weaver said entrants to the competition could send in their entries via email, with photos attached, to parks@gdc.govt.nz .

"We’re looking for entrants from schools as well this year, and we’re expecting to see some more innovative garden ideas, along with photos of flowers and vegetables."

The categories this year are:

Children’s Maintained Garden

Hanging Baskets

Innovative/creative garden idea

Under 1000m2 garden

Veggie Patch

Over 1000m2

Native Garden

School/Environment Garden

"We will be hosting a workshop for interested entrants in partnership with the Women’s Native Tree Project, who are also donating prizes for the winners," Ms Weaver said.

"The competition will be launched during Parks Week, and entries close on 15 April."

Entrants and winners will receive vouchers and plants to make their gardens even more fabulous.