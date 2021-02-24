Seaweek shows kids they can make a difference - Napier City Council

Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 - 14:42

The story of a young kororÄ/little penguin’s rescue has provided great inspiration for this year’s Seaweek roadshow in Hawke’s Bay.

Every year the National Aquarium of New Zealand education team put together a free, interactive, thought-provoking 30-minute show for children, highlighting important messages about conservation and the roles they can play in helping the natural environment.

The National Aquarium is an official supporter of Seaweek, New Zealand’s national, annual celebration of the sea, and National Aquarium Education Manager Amy Stevens is also Seaweek regional coordinator.