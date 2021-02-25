Levin Aquatic Centre hydro slide re-opening event

Thursday, 25 February, 2021 - 15:02

For the first time in over two years, spectators and passers-by will hear the sound of people swishing down the Levin Aquatic Centre hydro slide.

The hydro slide, which closed a couple of years ago amid safety concerns, has since undergone significant repairs and is ready for action.

In support of Children’s Day 2021, a free re-opening event is planned for Sunday 7 March from 1pm - 4pm. Throughout the day the community can enjoy a series of free activities at Levin Adventure Park, and in the afternoon, can cool down with a free swim and slide, and enjoy the beats of a live DJ poolside.

Mayor Bernie Wanden said, "It’s great to see the hydro slide re-opening again, following it being out of action for quite some time. We know the community, particularly children and young people, value the facility and have been eager to see it operating again."

The fact that the re-opening of the hydro slide coincides with Children’s Day is very fitting, and will offer another opportunity for the community to engage in fun activities at no cost, he said.

In February 2019, the hydro-slide was closed in the interest of public safety. The stairwell leading to the hydro-slide needed to be repaired due to significant corrosion to the structure, stair treads and balustrades. Repair works began in July 2020, with an anticipated opening date of mid-January 2021. However, heavy winds during November and December has played a significant part in the slight delay of the intended opening date.

Aquatics Horowhenua Manager, Patrick Blackman said, "I want to thank the community for their patience, it’s been a while since we’ve seen water flowing down the slide chute, and I’m looking forward to seeing big smiles appearing at the bottom of the slide."

At the re-opening event, the dunk tank will be up and running, Paepae Soundsystem will have a DJ poolside and there will be spot prizes to give away. It’s great to be able to offer another free activity for our community to enjoy on what is set to be an awesome Children’s Day, he said.

For more information, visit the Aquatics Horowhenua website, aquatics.horowhenua.govt.nz, or view the event on the Aquatics Horowhenua Facebook page.