Sir Port the Positivity Dog helps kids fill their Joy Jars

Friday, 26 February, 2021 - 12:26

"We may all experience downers in our day, so let’s get some techniques early in life to pick ourselves up."

Pauline McLeod of The Waikato-Coromandel-Thames Rural Support Trust has penned and illustrated a book for rural children to help them build skills for mental wellness, and the book is being shared with rural schools in the area.

Pauline says these skills will help children build good strategies towards mental health habits as they move on to become teenagers and adults.

"Sir Port is a working dog with the McKocky family; a farming family who, facing some challenging times, can find joy in even the little things," says Pauline.

"We know there are actual physiological benefits to feeling positive emotion, like opening us up to connect with people, learning, creating, and strengthening our resilience in the face of adversity.

"Reading about Sir Port and his family and filling a joy jar is a really tangible process to get children to take a look at what is around them and build awareness of what makes them happy - rather than defaulting to playing a computer game, for example."

Pauline is offering small workshops with some of the schools this year involving reading Sir Port and Joy jar activity. If you are interested in bringing Pauline to your school, please contact the Rural Support Trust directly (Wanda 021 180 2995).

Nicholas Jensen, Kiwitahi School Principal, says Pauline’s dedication to supporting rural families is outstanding. "Her book, Sir Port the Positivity Dog, opens opportunities to talk with children about the challenges of rural life. The Joy Jars, in particular, are a great way for children to see how being grateful for the things they have in their daily lives is important."

The Trust ran a colouring competition in the area and schools received copies of the book. They have a new print run of Sir Port books for schools or kids; particularly for rural kids. Get in touch with Wanda and send a stamped self-addressed A4 envelope to get one sent out to c/o Havenvale, Brown Road, RD2, Tirau.