New dates for Christchurch Armageddon Expo, May 29-30

With a shift to Level Three for Auckland and Level Two for the rest of the country, the Christchurch Armageddon Expo has been postponed.

The event had been planned to kick off on Saturday March 6 and was expected to draw in about 10,000 attendees.

Armageddon Expo founder and director William Geradts says #CHCHGEDDON 2021 is rescheduled to May 29-30.

"It’s pretty gutting to have to postpone, but we definitely prepared for this scenario," he says.

"The most important thing is getting the Covid-19 situation under control, then we can press on and bring our amazing community of geeks together in Christchurch."

People who purchased tickets for the Christchurch event will be given the option to transfer their tickets to the new dates or receive a refund through Ticketek.

He says the plan now is to look ahead and focus on the upcoming Wellington Armageddon Expo on April 17-18.

"With the lockdowns in 2020 keeping everyone indoors, gaming and Esports have really grown in popularity. This year we want to focus on that by showcasing the latest and greatest in gaming and technology."

He says alongside the usual PC and console set ups, sponsor OPPO will host a League of Legends mobile gaming tournament, and attendees will have the chance to experience games in virtual reality.

In keeping with Covid-19 safety guidelines, all of the celebrity guests will be beamed in via video conferencing - and a few guests will even take part in a ‘virtual signing.’

"Having virtual panels has allowed us to secure guests who might have otherwise been unavailable or out of our reach. It means we are able to have a fantastic range of celebrities from a bunch of fandoms - there is sure to be a star for everyone."

The event will also have a massive range of geeky merchandise from handcrafted New Zealand art to toys, comics, collectables and so much more.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy a huge range of in-show events including the famous Armageddon Cosplay Contest and Chilli Eating Challenge.

"We’re beyond excited to kick off Armageddon Expo 2021 in Wellington - I think it’s going to be a truly great year."

The Wellington Armageddon Expo will be held over the weekend of April 17-18 from 9am to 5pm both days. For more information and to purchase tickets visit the website: https://www.armageddonexpo.com/