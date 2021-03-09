Tararua District: through the lens of our people book

Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 - 10:10

To celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Tararua District we asked the people to show us what Tararua District means to them. The answer they gave us was simple… "Home".

We wanted our people to define Tararua District in pictures. The results spoke volumes about our people, our places, our spaces. We received entries from all ages and all skill levels. For some it was a fun family project, for others it was an opportunity to travel to the far corners of our district. We had entries from trainspotters, bird watchers, beach combers, fishermen and bushwalkers. There was an abundance of sunrises, old farm buildings, cemeteries and windfarms, but the overall theme was lifestyle. The pictures spoke of an affinity and great pride for a district that is very much home to all those who entered.

This book - Tararua District through the lens of our people - is a collection of just some of the photographs we received. Not only does the book tell the story of life and living in our district, it also highlights the amazing talent of our people.

The cover page was the winning entry "Seat - New Walking Track" by Ollie Bowie. As part of his prize Ollie will receive a copy of the book from Mayor Tracey Collis. Further copies will be gifted to Ruahine School, where Ollie was a student at the time of the competition, and the National Library in Wellington as a permanent archive.

The book is available for purchase at all Council Services Centres, Libraries and the Tararua i-SITE in Woodville. (Soft cover $30.00 and hard cover $40.00).