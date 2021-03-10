Experts to lead free motorcycle courses in Hurunui

Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 - 12:53

Ornsby Motorcycle Training, based out of Ruapuna Raceway, are running free ‘Ride Forever’ motorcycle classes in Amberley and Culverden. The Hurunui has an abundance of superb options for those wanting to take to the open roads on a motorcycle and local enthusiasts can now access free courses.

‘Ride Forever’ is a series of motorcycle courses that caters for riders of all levels, helping you remain prepared for anything and better able to avoid undesirable situations. The courses are running locally for free in March, April, and June 2021 - thanks to funding from the ACC and the local council. Dan and Hollie Ornsby of Ornsby Motorcycle Training have a team of highly experienced passionate instructors who want to help riders get more from their ride while riding defensively and incident free. Dan Ornsby, head instructor, said even Gold (advanced) level riders will gain a lot from the day.

"My work is about ensuring riders can be at one with their bike which makes riding much more enjoyable, while also knocking off any bad habits they may have picked up over the years."

Dean Eades, Road Safety Coordinator at Hurunui District Council, said it’s not just motorcycle riders these courses benefit, but the whole community.

"It also benefits riders’ friends and families, who can be assured their loved ones will have the necessary skills to keep as safe as possible on our roads," he said.

"Spreading the courses throughout the district gives even more residents the opportunity to better their riding skills."

Amberley Ride Forever Course Dates: Saturday March 6 - Bronze Level

Saturday March 13 - Gold Level

Saturday June 12 - Silver Level

Culverden Ride Forever Course Dates Saturday April 10 - Gold Level

Saturday April 17 - Bronze Level

Saturday April 24 - Silver Level

Those interested can read more or make a booking at www.motorcycletraining.co.nz.