Hunters should stick to the basics and 'be safe' this roar - Firearms Safety Council

Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 - 13:43

Safe use of hunting firearms is pretty basic, says Firearms Safety Council spokesperson Bill O’Leary.

The approaching "roar" and the opening of the game bird season will encourage thousands of hunters into the hills and swamps of New Zealand and the Firearms Safety Council of Aotearoa New Zealand thinks it is timely to remind hunters to "be safe".

The Firearms Safety Council’s Mr O’Leary is reminding hunters to follow some basic rules:

- Get a firearms licence

- Get permission to access and hunt on land

- Communicate your presence to other hunters

- Know where your hunting companions are at all times

- Understand and observe the basic rules of firearm safety.

Mr O’Leary said that the media and the public tend to focus on the "failure to identify" incidents but he emphasises that most incidents are the result of failure to observe basic rules such as always treating every firearms as loaded and pointing the firearm in a safe direction.

Analysis of incidents has identified potential causal factors. Continuing hunting when you and your hunting companions have separated, unlicensed shooters and illegal hunting are "red flags" and along with spotlighting have featured too frequently in shooting incidents, Mr O’Leary said.

"Experienced shooters are not exempt from making mistakes. Bad habits and complacency have been linked to past incidents.

"Each and every hunter needs to look hard at their own and their mates’ attitudes and conduct and ensure that safety is the most basic of considerations when hunting."

The Firearms Safety Council promotes safe firearm usage and its membership includes organisations as diverse as Pistol NZ, NZ Shooting Industries Assoc., NZ Shooting Fed., NZ Pighunting Assoc., NZ Antique and Historical Arms Assoc., NZ Blackpowder Fed., NZ Deerstalkers Assoc., NZ Service Rifle Assoc., Firearms Safety Specialists NZ Ltd., Federated Mountain Clubs, Target Shooting NZ, Sporting Shooters Assoc. NZ, Rural Women NZ, and Safari Club International.