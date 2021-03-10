International Day of Happy EVENT

Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 - 15:43

After a tough start to the year, MOTAT is pulling out all the stops to make this year’s International Day of Happiness one to remember. On March 20, MOTAT are hosting The Big Day of Happy, an endorphin-boosting day filled with fun for all ages.

To design the event, MOTAT asked the public what made them happy. The suggestions received helped shape the activities and entertainment for The Big Day of Happy.

MOTAT Manager of Public Programmes, Sarah Somerville, says "The Big Day of Happy is intended to do just that, make our visitors happy!

"Families can simply enjoy the time together or delve into the science behind endorphins and how these neurochemicals are activated to produce a natural buzz."

Happiest when relaxing? Sit on the lawn of the heritage village, enjoy a picnic with family and soak up the live music and dance performances from Hot Duff Brass Band and the SaintzUp dance group.

Kids full of energy? Introduce them to the Happiness Professor, stimulate their senses at the playdoh making workshop or have them reaching for the stars on the extreme air jumpers.

While the dress code is casual, the bestest boys from Cassies Canines can be excused for wearing their bow ties for the occasion. After all, pats are what makes them happy.

Looking for a treat for yourself? Explore the pamper parlour, and chocolate making demonstrations will be running all day alongside a selection of top food trucks.

The Big Day of Happy will be held on March 20, 2021 from 10am - 4pm. All activities and entertainment listed above are included in the standard General Admission price. Food and drink additional. For more information, visit: motat.nz/events/the-big-day-of-happy/

Images here.

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/oxxb77a16y6rl5i/AABHZLNo2sjxkTtB5AvO_Gg_a?dl=0