Visitors revel in Grow exhibitions, workshops, activities and demonstrations
Gates opened on the first-ever Grow Åtautahi this morning and the Christchurch Botanic Gardens is already buzzing with people enjoying what the Garden City’s own garden festival has to offer.
Grow Åtautahi is free for everyone over three days - Friday, Saturday and Sunday 12-14 March - in the Christchurch Botanic Gardens. The festival is in the area surrounding the Ilex Café - with signs from gardens entrances.
Festival Director Sandi MacRae says it’s exciting welcome people to Christchurch’s very own garden festival
"Grow is all about the community and we’ve got a little something for everyone. You’ll find garden experts, top chefs, environmental champions, schools, scientists and communities sharing their love of growing in their own unique way. Come on down to the gardens and join us - its free so you can come as many times as you like!
Judges, led by Grow Åtautahi Convenor of Judges Janet Cubey, viewed the completed exhibition gardens yesterday (Thursday 11 March) afternoon and decided on awards for the exhibition, schools and community gardens.
"We were delighted to be able to judge the inaugural show; the quality of the exhibits impressed the judges and any visitor to the schools gardens will clearly see how much the children have been involved in developing these diverse gardens," she says.
Awards presented in the inaugural Grow Åtautahi Christchurch Garden Festival:
Exhibition Gardens
Gold
Billygoat Landscape Architecture, Bubbles in the Garden
McRae Landscape Design, Fiesta
Silver
Bayley LouTomes Design, You and I
Bronze
Sculptural Landscapes, Pondering [a]round
Community Gardens
Gold
CityCare Property - Canterbury Community Gardens Association, We Too. Cultivating Community
RÄtÄ Foundation School Gardens
Gold
Banks Avenue School, Kaitiaki - Our land
Diamond Harbour School, Save the KororÅ«
St Margaret’s College Junior School, Balanced Foundations, Bright Futures, Bountiful Learning
West Eyreton School, Rest Relax Recharge
Silver
St Mark’s School, Kaitiakitanga - Guardianship of a Community
Award
West Rolleston Primary School, Welcome Home
Special Awards
Construction Award: Billygoat Landscape Architecture, Bubbles in the Garden
Education Award: St Margaret’s College Junior School, Balanced Foundations, Bright Futures, Bountiful Learning
Innovation Award: West Eyreton School, Rest Relax Recharge
Mahinga Kai Award: McRae Landscape Design, Fiesta
Sense of Home Award: Banks Avenue School, Kaitiaki - Our land
Sustainability Award: Diamond Harbour School, Save the KororÅ«
