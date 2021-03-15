Something for everyone at Whanganui Family Fun Day

Monday, 15 March, 2021 - 12:22

What’s free and fun for the whole family? It’s the Safer Whanganui Family Fun Day which returns to Springvale Stadium on Saturday, 20 March from 10.00am to 2.00pm.

Safer Whanganui’s community wellbeing manager, Lauren Tamehana, says the idea of Family Fun Day is to provide activities for all the family - with an underlying safety message.

"Different organisations will be providing fun activities and information."

There will be face painting, games, bikes, prizes and food, including a sausage sizzle at 12 noon.

Organisations taking part include Whanganui District Council Civil Defence Emergency Management Team, Whanganui District Health Board Bowel Screening Service, Red Cross, Community Legal Advice Whanganui (CLAW), Birthright, Neighbourhood Support, and many others.

"There’s a theme of safety, but that’s quite broad," Lauren Tamehana says.

"It might be the Whanganui Public Health Unit taking people through an activity of ‘shooting’ the measles virus, or it be might Horizons helping people with driver licensing."

Family Fun Day has been held every year since 2016 - except for last year.

Lauren Tamehana says she’s excited the event will be able to go ahead in 2021 after it was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 lockdown. "The Whanganui community needs some fun. A lot of people have had it hard over the past 12 months."

Every activity at the Family Fun Day will be free. "It’s important that everything is free so everyone can take part," Lauren Tamehana says.