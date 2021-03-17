Mosgiel Pool design update

Wednesday, 17 March, 2021 - 14:35

The Dunedin City Council has released interior images of the new Mosgiel Pool to give residents an idea of what it will look like.

Members of the construction team recently met with the Taieri Community Facilities Trust and the Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board to give them an update on the project. Today letters have also gone to residents who live close to the new facility.

The new facility will have four water spaces (lap, learners, toddlers, and hydrotherapy) and a spa pool, and will be fully accessible. The car park will include e-vehicle and e-bike charging stations. The construction team are also working with Aukaha on opportunities to weave cultural elements into the design and look of the building.

Construction is set to begin in June/July and be ready to open later in 2022.

The DCC’s priorities during construction will be safety and minimising disturbance to surrounding residents. The DCC Acting General Manager City Services Robert West says, "We will be working with the community during the construction period to ensure they receive regular information on how the project is progressing." Road changes are also required for Gordon Road/State Highway 87 in Mosgiel as part of the project.

The DCC has been working with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, which is responsible for state highways, on the best intersection design to get people safety to and from the new facility in Mosgiel Memorial Park. Traffic signals will be installed at the intersection of Gordon Road and Eden Street at the new facility entrance (see design below) and there will also be advanced warning signs north of Gordon Road/SH87 to alert drivers coming in from the Taieri.

Some roadside carparks will need to be removed along both sides of Gordon Road and a bus stop moved to Eden Street. Vehicles travelling south along Gordon Road will no longer be able to turn right into Eden Street.