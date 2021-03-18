Books with Byte: celebrating Upper Hutt crime writer Cat Connor

Thursday, 18 March, 2021 - 11:15

The release of the 12th Byte Series novel, VAPORBYTE, completed Connor’s Byte Series in September 2020. Upper Hutt Central Library is hosting an event this year to celebrate Connor and her achievements.

The Byte Series: Follows FBI Special Agent Ellie Conway on her journey as a member of an elite team that functions on dark humour, close relationships, and strong coï¬ee. Each book is a standalone story with the same core characters.

Cat’s journey began in 2009 when she signed with Rebel ePublishers in South Africa. Her first published novel KILLERBYTE started the series rolling with its release on April 10th 2009.

After ten years and ten novels (approximately 1 million published words) with Rebel ePublishers, Cat is now part of a collaboration of ex-Rebel authors who are publishing under 9mm Press.

"Killerbyte is a fast-paced techno-thriller with welcome black humour, a likeable pair of protagonists with some real depths, and a mystery full of twists and turns. Readers may want to peek through their fingers now and again, but it’ll be worth it." - Margot Kinberg, mystery novelist, crime fiction commentator, and Associate Professor in California.

"Connor's books are fun reads - the author has an exciting, visual style of storytelling, and nicely mixes some darkness, humour and character relationships into her storylines. There is very little let-up in the pacing, catnip for those that love James Patterson, Jeffrey Deaver, and the like …" Craig Sisterson, Crime Watch

"Cryptobyte, with its original and intricate plot and gutsy intelligent protagonist, is the kind of blockbuster book where you have to stop and catch your breath once you've finished reading." - Nikki Crutchley, writer

"Cat Connor’s Vaporbyte is the best of the series thus far. She mixes intrigue, danger and pandemics into a thriller that is a razor’s edge from reality. It’s Cat’s finest moment as a

writer." - Pete A Turner: Creator of Podcasts, Exec Producer, @BreakItDownShow , Former Spy.

Cat can be found in Writer Plot Bookshop 3 mornings a week, where she is writer in residence. She is also co-founder of Writers Plot Bookshop and hosts a writing group in the shop every Wednesday. Cat also teaches crime writing through Wellington High School CEC.

Upper Hutt Central Library is hosting the Books with Byte: celebrating author Cat Connor

April 9th, 6:00 PM

Upper Hutt Central Library,

Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt.

This is a public event.