NZ Vegetarian Society launch 2021 Think Kind Student Competition

Thursday, 18 March, 2021 - 15:23

The annual Think Kind Student Competition has officially launched today, encouraging Kiwi kids to get creative to promote kindness to animals.

The competition, which is run by the NZ Vegetarian Society, promotes animal compassion. It helps young people identify and develop skills that can be used to benefit others.

Every entrant receives a certificate and gift, and there are some amazing prize packs up for grabs. The winner of the People's Choice award will win $1,000 for their school.

Last year, the competition received entries from across the country, with Gurvir Badwal, from Randwick Park School, winning the $1,000 cash prize.

Charlotte Besant, the spokesperson for NZ Vegetarian Society, says the competition’s aim is to promote values associated with vegetarianism.

‘The competition reflects core vegetarian values - healthy living, sustainability and reducing animal cruelty. It is important to encourage children to reflect on the importance of kindness to animals, and it’s great to see how many want to get involved and make a positive contribution.’

Entries are open until the end of August, and kids are encouraged to get creative with their projects to showcase their talents.

More information and resources for can be found at http://www.vegetarian.org.nz/vegetarian-events/think-kind/

Sponsors of the competition include Hell, New Way, Proper Crisps, The Baker’s Son, Killinchy Gold, Goodness Me, Trade Aid, The Cool Gardner and Panna Soaps.