The Food Show Christchurch Returning April 9 - 11

Friday, 19 March, 2021 - 10:24

Covid may have stopped The Food Show from pushing ahead in 2020, but after a brief hiatus the show is returning to the Garden City this April 9 - 11 at Christchurch Arena and the team can’t wait.

Come ready to stock the pantry and try things you’d never even imagined existed from the 120 exhibitors heading to the show. Think everything from beautifully cured meats to plant-based milk bases. From delicious chocolates and cheeses to seafood brought in from the Chatham Islands. This will be a show particularly full of delicious treats from local artisans as well as morsels from foodies from all over the country.

The melting pot of New Zealand’s cooking talent will be on display in the NEFF Cooking Theatre and in addition to household names like Nadia Lim, Annabelle White and Ganesh Raj you can pick up cooking tips from local legends such as Jax Hamilton, Giulio Sturla, Two Raw Sisters and Andrew Brown.

Fleur Sullivan will be cooking up a storm for audiences. Within foodie circles she needs no introduction, but for those not in the know, she is somewhat of a local legend in the South Island with her Morakei restaurant, Fleur’s Place, serving up to die for seafood - Rick Stein famously picked it as one of his favourite restaurants ever, flying halfway around the world just to give it a go.

If that’s not enough, Christchurch will be welcoming Jayshri Ganda and her mother, Laxmi, to the NEFF Cooking Theatre and it will be the first time the show has had anyone cooking up authentic Indian Cuisine on stage. The mother daughter duo released an amazing book in 2017, called A Little Bit of This, A Little Bit of That, filled with close to 100 home cooked recipes, it’s an ode to the food Jayshri grew up with her Mum cooking. As testament to their success, the 2000 copies they had printed on release sold out within three months and the book went on to be nominated in two categories of the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards which is basically the Oscars of the cook book world, so you really can’t miss these two.

Something new to The Food Show line-up this year is the Wine and Cheese Masterclass brought to you by Villa Maria and Castello. Take your taste buds on a journey with delicious Villa Maria wines matched with equally drool worthy Castello cheeses - at $15 a ticket, it’s a no brainer. Head to www.foodshow.co.nz to reserve your spot, but get in quick because it is filling up fast.

If all of that’s not enough to keep you busy, check out the La Panzanella Deli Collective, a one stop shop for everything you need to make the perfect cheeseboard. Head to Brewers’ Lane for all of your craft beer needs, check out the Artisan Village for the best in small-batch handcrafted goods and grab yet another bite to eat and a drink from the food trucks in Street Food Alley, presented by Waitoa Social Club.

The Food Show has missed you Christchurch, so whether the last year has given you a renewed love for time well spent in the kitchen, or perhaps you’ve fallen more in love with simply eating, come to The Christchurch Food Show to expand your culinary horizons!

Tickets to The Christchurch Food Show are available online at www.foodshow.co.nz. Adult tickets $20, children (6 - 12 years) $15, 5s and under are free and seniors $18 (Friday 9 April only).