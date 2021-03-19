Manuscript resurrected after 25-years

Friday, 19 March, 2021 - 10:02

‘The Decision They Made’ is a debut novel by Australian author Maria P Frino. A story of secrets and lies, this historical family saga deals with the fallout of a decision made by two sisters, Amelia and Simona Lillostra, in the early years of WWII. Later, in the 1980s, this decision affects Simona’s granddaughter, Larissa, and her budding relationship with Alexey, her Russian boyfriend.

This is an epic drama spanning Italy, Russia and Australia. Two young women, Amelia and Simona, make a decision that changes the course of their lives. Keeping this decision secret for forty years has kept them apart. When the secret is inadvertently discovered by Larissa and Alexey, the ramifications affect the whole family.

Set in 1980 when Larissa and Alexey meet, the story is interwoven with flashbacks to Amelia and Simona’s life in Naples during WWII. What is the decision? How does it affect Larissa and Alexey’s relationship? Who in the family does it affect the most?

‘The Decision They Made’ is a story of dysfunctional family love, identity and why keeping secrets can do more harm than good. The book is now available on good online book sites, as an e-book on Amazon and is in various libraries in Sydney.

Maria launched her books at Berkelouw Books in Leichhardt on Sunday 27 September 2020 at 2pm. She will publish two more books in 2021 - a science fiction trilogy - Xenure Station Trilogy and a fiction drama - Two Men in a Shed.