Beware Velvetleaf and the dog sniffing it out - MPI

Friday, 19 March, 2021 - 15:14

A quick whiff and sniff, and Wink the dog is off. Moments later he barks and sits, to alert his handler that he’s found what he’s been searching for.

Wink has been trained to find a serious cropping weed called Velvetleaf.

Velvetleaf has yellow buttery flowers, distinctive seed pods with heart shaped leaves that are velvety to the touch and can grow up to 2.5m tall.

A member of the mallow family, velvetleaf is notoriously hard to control and each plant can produce over 17,000 seeds which can survive for decades. If allowed to germinate, it could cause up to 70 per cent reductions in crops.

It’s a nuisance for farmers around Aotearoa, and MPI is asking everyone to keep an eye out for the weed.

Wink has been on the job in the South Island for the past few weeks, with his handler and trainer John Taylor.

"Velvetleaf has been found on farms around Aotearoa, it’s an invasive pest that competes for space, nutrients and water, which affects crop growth," John says.

"Wink has a very keen and astute nose, much more adept than a human eye and he can locate it really quickly. It’s been a team effort between Wink and myself."

When Wink locates Velvetleaf, it’s removed and destroyed. But everyone can help control this weed and stop its spread, John says.

"We’re asking you to stay vigilant and look out for Velvetleaf, we need everyone’s help to control it."

If you see Velvetleaf, take a photo of it and call our pest and disease line (0800 80 99 66).