Cargobike trial competition gives 'freedom, excitement, exercise and efficiency'

Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 - 10:05

A Wellington family zooms off with a $8000 prize pack from a cargobike trial competition that supports sustainable and active forms of travel within the community, thanks to a partnership between Greater Wellington Regional Council and Bicycle Junction.

Families from across schools and early childhood centres submitted a story and photo or video of their cargobike experience to enter the competition.

Alongside the main prize, nine other families scooted off with a $200 Bicycle Junction voucher and four lucky families have the option to buy a cargobike at 20% discount.

Greater Wellington councillor and member of the judging panel, David Lee says, "We received an incredible turn out of heart-warming submissions from families taking part in the cargobike trial.

"What really stood out about the winning Barratt-Boyes family, was how this active form of travel offered the family of five a fresh perspective and freedom to the usual mundane school drop off."

Self-proclaimed as ‘Captain Najork and the Hired Sportsmen’, the Barratt-Boyes household is comprised of three adults, two young children and two old dogs - and only one car and licensed driver.

Amy Barratt-Boyes says, "The glorious freedom of having another adult run errands or take the littlies out for activities was probably the most profound effect of having the cargobike. And not having to worry about parking."

The cargobike helped the family find more time in their day as travel and time spent finding parking was substantially reduced, allowing them to experience adventures enroute to school or the supermarket.

Amy reflects that for the first time, she managed to make the playcentre and school drop offs on time that came with the sheer efficiency of biking with the family onboard.

"I hadn't realised the extra time walking and driving were taking. I also really enjoyed being able to choose the level of physical exertion," says Amy.

"I love being active and feeling my body work, I was worried that the cargobike wouldn't provide enough exercise but it was brilliant! I could work as hard as I liked, tailoring the assistance for comfort."

Along with the cargobike being a real pleaser for the adults, the little ones also took a special liking to the cargobike with the smallest being found seated in the bike throughout the day.

Bicycle Junction owner, Dan Mikkelsen says, "It was fabulous to hear all the fun and environmentally friendly experiences families had on our cargobikes.

"Over the next few weeks we will be sharing the top ten stories and photos, and hopefully inspiring others to make the most of our beautiful region in a fresh way."

Sign up for a family cargobike trial or to see how a cargobike could suit your whÄnau.

Find out more information to support your family’s active travel.