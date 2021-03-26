Drink coffee to accelerate fat-burning before exercise - study

Friday, 26 March, 2021 - 08:50

Great news for coffee-loving New Zealanders who enjoy exercising.

A new study from the University of Granada in Spain has found drinking coffee half an hour before aerobic exercise significantly increases the rate of fat-burning.

The Granada researchers also found that if the exercise is performed in the afternoon, the effects of the caffeine are more marked than in the morning.

ExerciseNZ chief executive Richard Beddie says the results of the Spanish study is fantastic news for Kiwis.

"With one of New Zealand’s favourite drinks, exercise can be more effective. NZ is ranked the 13th highest consumer of coffee in the world: higher than the USA and Australia. Kiwis drink on average 2.5 cups of coffee a week.

"While there are small additional benefits for undertaking exercise in the afternoon, the key benefits are that coffee and exercise aids in fat burning.

"Weight loss and weight management is one of the most popular goals listed of those that exercise regularly and given that coffee is the #1 hot drink, it is just superb news for active Kiwis.

"The other good news is it appears the key benefit comes from caffeine, which is also present in many black teas.

"The key thing to remember is that coffee promotes in fat burning, but only when added together with exercise.

"People thinking of taking up a new exercise regime should ensure they get safe and effective advice by ensuing the person giving their exercise advice is registered through the NZ Register of Exercise Professionals," Beddie says.