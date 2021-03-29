Rare New Zealand wine with global identity up for auction

Monday, 29 March, 2021 - 08:10

The wine that put New Zealand pinot noir on the global map is up for auction next week, as Jing Song from Crown Range Cellars puts wine from her personal cellar - including three bottles of The Signature Selection Grant Taylor 2013 Pinot Noir - on the block.

The Signature Selection Grant Taylor 2013 Pinot Noir won the trophy and outstanding gold medal for the world’s best pinot noir at the London International Wine and Spirits Competition (IWSC), probably the world’s most prestigious wine competition.

Jing Song has made her mark there, also winning in 2019 the first semi-aromatic wine trophy for New Zealand with her Crown Range Cellar Moon Rock Waitaki Valley Pinot Gris 2018.

The auction is on March 31, 2021, and is run by Webbs Auction House in Auckland.

Jing Song is putting up a variety of French Bordeaux Grand Cru rare vintage wines

from her personal collection as well as her award-winning wine.

"The last few bottles are in my cellar, this one put us on the map in the world scene in 2015," she says.

"It sold out instantly after we won. This auction is the way to get it. It’s not available anywhere else."

Jing Song says the auction house estimates each bottle as $200-$400 per bottle.

The Signature Selection Grant Taylor 2013 Pinot will be sold at the Webbs’ Rare and Fine Wine Auction to be held at 6pm on Wednesday 31 March 2021.