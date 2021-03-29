Landscape of the year 2021 supreme winner crowned

Monday, 29 March, 2021 - 07:51

The annual awards, hosted by Registered Master Landscapers New Zealand, showcase the very best in professional landscaping practices. The awards recognise achievement in landscape construction and design and maintenance across both residential and commercial projects, and represent the highest professional accolade in the industry.

This year’s awards attracted a record number of entries says Registered Master Landscapers chief executive officer, Janine Scott.

"We are thrilled by the level of interest this year, and pleased to see so many new entrants," says Scott. "In total, we received nearly 90 entries, which is 50 percent up on last year.

"We are also seeing an increase in the quality, scope, and uniqueness of the entries being submitted. Our industry is in good heart despite the challenges of the times and that is a tribute to the dedication and high standards of our members."

The awards are independently judged by a panel of leading New Zealand landscape industry practitioners, each with their own speciality.

The judges say that, "the Herne Bay House is a triumph of engineering, construction, landscape technology, design, and plant management. The double sloping coastal cliff section has been structurally stabilised in order to support a large house and garden complex. The lush resort-style landscape provides a truly luxurious outdoor living environment, with highest quality materials, planting, and maintenance.

"This garden truly demonstrates a high level of landscape design, engineering and technology, along with masterful gardening, to deliver the Master Landscapers Landscape of the Year for 2021."

In addition to the supreme Landscape of the Year award, there are several premier categories that recognise the best overall projects from the winning entries. Finalists are recognised for the vision and skill they have demonstrated in New Zealand landscaping projects. Premier award winners are judged across residential and commercial projects categories for: Best Construction Project of the Year, Best Design Project of the Year, Best Horticultural Project of the Year, Best Maintenance Project of the Year, People’s Choice Award, and Special Feature Awards.

This full list of this year’s premier award winners is: Humphreys Landscaping’s entry for the Auckland-based ‘Herne Bay House’ in all three construction, horticulture and design categories, and Diva Landscapes’ entry for Arrowtown’s ‘The Lodge at the Hills’ in the garden maintenance/management category. Special feature awards go to HEB Construction for its entry ‘Maungawhau / Mt Eden Tihi Boardwalk’, and Natural Habitats Landscapes for its entry ‘Westfield Newmarket Greenwalls’.

The 2021 People’s Choice Award was awarded to Christchurch business Onlandscapes Ltd for its entry ‘40 Thorrington Road’.