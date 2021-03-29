Love Your Neighbourhood competition open now - council

Monday, 29 March, 2021 - 15:23

What could you do to celebrate your neighbourhood - and what could we give you to help you celebrate it?

Entries are open now for the Napier City Council Love Your Neighbourhood competition, a great opportunity for people to come together and create something memorable for their neighbourhood.

It could be anything from organising a street barbecue, waterway clean-up or a planting day, setting up a book exchange or creating an art installation. Up to $8000 is up for grabs.

This is a great chance for formal and informal neighbourhood groups, interest groups and clubs to enhance their own environment, respond to a particular need, encourage new connections or celebrate their unique identity in some way.

To enter, submit a video or multi-media presentation about your project, outlining what you want to do, why you want to do it, who is involved and how much it’ll cost. A video recorded on your phone is fine - a professionally produced piece is not required.

The competition closes on 3 May and the winners, chosen by a judges’ panel comprising Council staff and various community representatives, will be announced on 10 May.

You can find out more about this great competition, including the terms and conditions, by heading to napier.govt.nz search keyword #loveyourneighbourhood.