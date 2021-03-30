Discover more about your local neighbourhood - Urban Walking Festival

Tuesday, 30 March, 2021 - 10:59

From 22 April to 16 May, some of Auckland’s most enthusiastic city-lovers will be celebrating their place with free walking tours throughout our city’s neighbourhoods and I’m delighted to let you know the programme for the Urban Walking Festival 2021 is now online.

At the heart of the festival are 37 walks hosted by city-loving guides and local residents who will share the stories, beloved experiences and hidden gems of their local neighbourhood. The extensive programme includes urban hikes, guided tours, sensory explorations and opportunities to dance as well as an exciting mix of community-initiated walks and a stimulating programme of talks and films reflecting on walking in the city.

The Urban Walking Festival 2021 is inspired by the annual international festival of free, citizen-led walking conversations Jane’s Walks which celebrate writer and urban activist Jane Jacobs. Jane’s Walks happen across the globe and encourage people to share stories about their neighbourhoods, discover unseen aspects of their communities and use walking as a way to connect with their neighbours.

This year we’re delighted to include two free open-air screenings of Citizen Jane: Battle for The City in our festival line-up. This fascinating documentary follows Jane Jacob’s fight to save historic New York City from wholesale demolition and redevelopment during the 1960s. Screenings will be held in the city at Aotea Square and in Takapuna at 38 Hurstmere.

We couldn’t hit the streets without Eke Panuku and Auckland Transport whose support and assistance has helped us to grow the Urban Walking Festival 2021 to what it is today, with highlights such as:

Walking In Lockdown.

Five writers, including Nisha Madhan, Karlo Mila, Zech Soakai and Kennedy Warne, tell their stories of walking in a time of COVID-19.

Henderson Night Hikoi.

Discover the night ecology of Henderson by exploring the hidden bush spots and trails around the Opanuku stream and Waikumete streams as the night falls over the town centre.

The Takapuna Poetry Walk and Citizen Jane: Battle for the City.

A poetry walk from Takapuna Beach to 38 Hurstmere, followed by an outdoor screening of the documentary Citizen Jane: Battle for the City.

Silent Disco City Walks.

Two new routes from the award-winning Silent Disco Citywalk, offering an energetic, multi-sensory outdoor experience and a new perspective on Ponsonby, Grey Lynn and Kingsland.

From Moses to Merge.

An urban hÄ«koi led by people who have lived experience of sleeping rough through the Karangahape Road precinct

You can find a full list of walks and dates on our website - www.urbanwalking.nz