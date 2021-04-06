38 Hurstmere ices up with arrival of the Takapuna Ice Rink

Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 - 10:42

Paradice Events in conjunction with the Takapuna Beach Business Association presents the Takapuna Ice Rink. Get your skates on for icy fun at the Takapuna Ice Rink from Saturday 17 April to Sunday 2 May at 38 Hurstmere, Takapuna.

For the first time, Takapuna locals can experience their own icy white playground. Takapuna’s pop-up public space at 38 Hurstmere Road will host the sparkling ice rink from April to May 2021. The fully covered, 10m by 25 m, 100% pure ice rink provides fun for all ages. Skate to the latest hits under the festoon and disco lights. The Takapuna Ice Rink will provide excitement for the young and young at heart, guaranteeing icy fun and the coolest time!

38 Hurstmere is a "pop-up" temporary public space that has been operating in Takapuna since March 2019. The space will eventually form part of a new town square for the Takapuna community.

Opening hours: 10 am to 10 pm

Saturday 17 April - Sunday 2 May; ANZAC Day Sun 25 April 12 noon - 10 pm

Tickets

Ice Rink-: Admission is $15 for adults and children, Pre-schoolers $9 (3 and 4 years) Family pass: $49 (2 adults and 2 children or 1 adult and 3 children).

- includes skate hire, 90 minute limit.

Helmets are available free of charge and skating frames are available for hire.