New date set for Hamilton's Love Your Bike Day

Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 - 12:28

Hamilton City Council’s annual Love Your Bike Event was postponed last month due to COVID-19 Alert Level 2 restrictions. A new date has been announced for Sunday 18 April at Claudelands Park 10-12pm.

Hamilton City Council’s Road Safety Co-ordinator Chris Power is pleased a date has been confirmed and appreciates the community’s patience while details were being confirmed.

"This free event is a chance for people of all ages to increase their biking confidence, have a go at some interactive activities and learn how to stay safe while exploring our great river city on two wheels" says Power.

People can pre-register for the event and go in the draw to win one of three bikes. Those who have already registered will not need to register again.

This is the final date change for Love Your Bike Day and if the event can no longer go ahead it will be cancelled.

For more information about Love Your Bike Day, click here.