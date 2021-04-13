Koanga Kai helps whanau 'build healthy, sustainable kai production practices'

Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 - 14:27

Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu is excited to announce the development of KÅanga Kai, a new fund that will support whÄnau to build traditional, healthy and sustainable food production practices, and is calling for expressions of interest from vendors and suppliers.

PouÄrahi Helen Leahy says that KÅanga Kai has been developed in response to increased demand for food vouchers via Puna, the emergency relief fund offered by Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu.

"Our Puna fund was established last year in response to COVID-19, and since then nearly 1,000 whÄnau have been provided with kai vouchers to support their immediate household needs," says Ms Leahy. "Our team came up with the idea for KÅanga Kai to address this and to give whÄnau the tools to grow and produce their own kai."

KÅanga Kai will provide physical resources like seeds, soil, planter boxes and raised garden beds, as well as ongoing mentorship that will help whÄnau learn how to grow food in their own home, as well as other food production practices like hunting, foraging and preserving.

"The intention is to encourage whÄnau to step into their self-determination by putting them in charge of creating a healthy and sustainable lifestyle," says Ms Leahy. "KÅanga Kai is all about sustainability - sustainable for the environment, and for a family’s finances."

Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu is now seeking expressions of interest from individuals, whÄnau entities and other vendors who can help deliver KÅanga Kai to whÄnau.

"We are looking for people who are passionate about growing and producing kai and want to share their knowledge," says Ms Leahy. "We also need vendors who can supply whÄnau with the resources they need to get started in their kai production journey."

Expressions of interest are open now at www.teputahitanga.org/koanga-kai.