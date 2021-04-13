Koanga Kai helps whanau 'build healthy, sustainable kai production practices'

|
Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu is excited to announce the development of KÅanga Kai, a new fund that will support whÄnau to build traditional, healthy and sustainable food production practices, and is calling for expressions of interest from vendors and suppliers.
PouÄrahi Helen Leahy says that KÅanga Kai has been developed in response to increased demand for food vouchers via Puna, the emergency relief fund offered by Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu.
"Our Puna fund was established last year in response to COVID-19, and since then nearly 1,000 whÄnau have been provided with kai vouchers to support their immediate household needs," says Ms Leahy. "Our team came up with the idea for KÅanga Kai to address this and to give whÄnau the tools to grow and produce their own kai."
KÅanga Kai will provide physical resources like seeds, soil, planter boxes and raised garden beds, as well as ongoing mentorship that will help whÄnau learn how to grow food in their own home, as well as other food production practices like hunting, foraging and preserving.
"The intention is to encourage whÄnau to step into their self-determination by putting them in charge of creating a healthy and sustainable lifestyle," says Ms Leahy. "KÅanga Kai is all about sustainability - sustainable for the environment, and for a family’s finances."
Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu is now seeking expressions of interest from individuals, whÄnau entities and other vendors who can help deliver KÅanga Kai to whÄnau.
"We are looking for people who are passionate about growing and producing kai and want to share their knowledge," says Ms Leahy. "We also need vendors who can supply whÄnau with the resources they need to get started in their kai production journey."
Expressions of interest are open now at www.teputahitanga.org/koanga-kai.
