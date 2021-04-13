Daily commute gets a culture boost with new pop up at Britomart

Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 - 17:33

Auckland Unlimited has a new pop-up space in Britomart called See.Do.Auckland.

The space is designed as an area for commuters to relax and soak up a bit of Auckland’s culture and vibrancy.

Auckland Unlimited will use the space for four months.

It will include experiences, performances, live music, quick workouts, as well as activations from Auckland Zoo, Auckland Live, New Zealand Maritime Museum, Auckland Stadiums and Auckland Art Gallery Toi o TÄmaki.

From today, commuters in Auckland’s newly opened Britomart train station will be treated to interactive performances, public programming and giveaways that will showcase TÄmaki Makaurau’s vibrant culture. The See.Do.Auckland. pop-up space, one of six storefronts in the station, has been brought to life by the region’s economic and cultural agency Auckland Unlimited, in partnership with Auckland Transport. Auckland Unlimited is inviting commuters to experience various aspects of the city’s culture. From story time and face painting for families to performances, live music and workouts, as well as activations from Auckland Zoo, Auckland Live, New Zealand Maritime Museum, Auckland Stadiums and Auckland Art Gallery Toi o TÄmaki, each week will offer something new.

The space will also feature a piano with a standing invitation to visitors to play a tune or two.

Auckland Unlimited Strategy Director Jonathan Wilcken says the pop-up will be activated regularly over the next four months, reflecting some of the vibrant experiences on offer in the city. "Our city is full of amazing entertainment and experiences and we are excited to be sharing a taste of this with commuters. Our aim is to celebrate the diversity of experiences on offer and present these in the heart of the city for Aucklanders and visitors.

"By giving a glimpse of what’s on offer around the city, we hope to inspire Aucklanders and visitors to get out - to attend that event, to book that ticket - and support our arts, culture, heritage, sports, and wildlife programmes, attractions and events."

Designer Daniel Williams, who also developed the 2021 edition of Summer in the Square at Aotea Square, has created the space to respect the unique heritage features of the building.

"The design is based on a gallery, allowing space for commuters to relax while also providing flexibility to bring the space to life with public programming. The design employs elements that showcase the heritage element of the building with a splash of colour for vibrancy."

Read more on the heritage restoration of the Britomart building here: Astonishing engineering and meticulous restoration sees Chief Post Office reopen