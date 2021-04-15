Whittaker's releases its take on classic treats in support of Whanau Awhina Plunket

Thursday, 15 April, 2021 - 08:02

Whittaker’s is releasing two new limited-edition 100g blocks that are a delicious twist on iconic flavours - Carrot Cake and Strawberries and Waffles. It is perfect for those who want a unique treat and also like to support a good cause, with twenty cents from every block sold going to WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket.

Whittaker’s co-Chief Operating Officer Holly Whittaker, says as a proud New Zealand company, Whittaker’s are delighted to be partnering again with beloved Kiwi charity WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket, which has supported generations of parents and caregivers for over 100 years.

"WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket is a charity close to our hearts at Whittaker’s. Many of us were Plunket babies, and have gone on to be supported by Plunket as we’ve become parents ourselves. We know firsthand the difference Plunket makes in the lives of New Zealand families every day, so we’re thrilled to support them again with these two limited-edition blocks," says Holly.

Whittaker’s Carrot Cake block combines Whittaker’s finest carrot-cake flavoured 28% cocoa white chocolate with apricot and pecan pieces. Whittaker’s Strawberries and Waffles block also uses Whittaker’s delightfully smooth 28% cocoa white chocolate, combined with strawberries and waffles.

"These flavours are crafted to replicate the taste of home-baked treats or a delicious afternoon high tea, and are the perfect treat for Mother’s Day, especially given the connection with Plunket," says Holly.

Whittaker’s previously partnered with WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket in 2019, and like last time, the funds raised through the donation from each block sold will go towards helping Plunket deliver its free services to help Kiwi families and whÄnau during their baby’s first 1000 days. Plunket is New Zealand’s largest support service for the health and wellbeing of children under five and their families.

"Our partnership with Plunket has extra meaning for us as Whittaker’s celebrates its 125th Anniversary this year and we reflect on our ongoing commitment to continuing to make our world class chocolate - from beans to bar - right here in New Zealand and to giving back to our community," says Holly.

"We are very grateful for the support of Whittaker’s - as a charity every bit helps, and this is a great way for people to have a delicious special treat while supporting our work," says WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket CEO, Amanda Malu.

Voted New Zealand’s Most Trusted Brand for the past nine years in a row, Whittaker’s was also recently one of three companies globally to be awarded a Golden Egg award by leading international NGOs for its commitment to producing chocolate ethically and sustainably, and J.H. Whittaker was admitted to the Young Enterprise New Zealand Business Hall of Fame, recognising his contributions to New Zealand’s social and economic development.

Whittaker’s Carrot Cake and Strawberries and Waffles blocks will be available in supermarkets nationwide from Monday 19 April, for as long as stocks of these limited-edition products last.