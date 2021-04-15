Neuron celebrates Earth Day 2021 by challenging riders to ditch the car

Thursday, 15 April, 2021 - 15:24

In the lead up to Earth Day (Thursday 22 April) Neuron Mobility is challenging riders to ditch their cars and ride an e-scooter as part of a week-long #GreenRider Challenge from 15th to 21st April. The Challenge coincides with Neuron achieving a certification of carbon neutral status globally, reinforcing the company’s commitment to sustainability.

Based on the total distance travelled on Neuron's e-scooters over the week, calculations of carbon emissions saved during the Challenge will be announced to riders on Earth Day. Riders keen on supporting the initiative can take advantage of the NZ$33 weekly pass, which offers savings of up to 85%.

Recent figures from Auckland Transport show that car usage in the city has risen by 9 per cent since the pandemic, while public transport use fell by 10 per cent. That’s why it’s more important than ever to promote environmentally friendly alternatives to the car, to protect air quality and help tackle climate change.

Since first launching in New Zealand, Neuron has been actively engaged in helping cities reduce their carbon footprint by replacing short car trips. Recent Neuron rider research found e-scooter trips often replace car journeys (40-55% depending on the city), reducing dangerous emissions and also city congestion. E-scooters are emissions free and use significantly less energy than petrol-powered cars, while taking up a fraction of the space.

In accordance with The Carbon Reduction Institute, Neuron’s e-scooter operations around the world have been certified as a Carbon Neutral Service. In addition, the company also now has NoCO2 certification, ensuring it is investing in global projects that reduce carbon emissions.

Zachary Wang, CEO of Neuron Mobility, said: "We are delighted to to launch our #GreenRider Challenge to celebrate this year’s Earth Day. We’ll be tracking the positive impact of riders who choose to ditch their cars in favour of a Neuron e-scooter. As the world opens up post pandemic everyone needs to do their bit to travel in the most environmentally-friendly way. Sustainability is a cornerstone of our business, and becoming certified as Carbon Neutral is just one of the many initiatives that strengthen our commitment to the environment."

Neuron’s e-scooters are all charged using 100 per cent carbon neutral electricity. The company introduced the world’s first battery swappable e-scooter in 2018. Charged batteries are easily replaced on the streets without having to transport the entire e-scooter to a charging point, this further reduces Neuron’s carbon footprint. Neuron’s e-scooters are designed in-house and purpose-built for efficient and sustainable operations. They are able to be upgraded and refurbished throughout their life and so last 2-5 times longer than many other e-scooters. When Neuron’s e-scooters reach the end of their operational life their parts are reclaimed and recycled.