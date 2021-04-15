New look Youth Committee primed for Extravaganza Fair

Thursday, 15 April, 2021 - 19:51

Youth Committee members will be listening to the community’s ideas on how to develop more youth places and spaces as part of the council’s draft Long-Term Plan 2021-2031 consultation this Saturday, 17 April from 9.00am at the Extravaganza Fair at Kowhai Park, along with other council representatives.

Youth Committee volunteer, Chez-Ashli Peter, says her message to young people is to just show up and give your opinion.

"Come and interact with us - we can help you with the process of putting in a submission and that way you can be sure your views are considered when the council is making a decision."

She says there has been a great response from the community at engagement events so far.

"This Saturday the main focus is to ask whether people want a youth space and what sort of things they would want there - suggestions so far include activities, free wifi, computers for doing homework, music and a TikTok station."

Chez says she enjoys being out consulting with people and her involvement with the Youth Committee has given her a huge opportunity to gain new skills.

"I love that everyone on the Youth Committee is so different and we all have our own opinions and tend to debate things out.

"Through being part of the Youth Committee I’ve learnt a lot about communicating, event planning and establishing connections and working relationships."

Chez-Ashli Peter says this year she had the chance to organise a Youth Committee art exhibition as part of Artists Open Studios, after one of the committee co-chairs pointed out there was no space locally for youth to show art for free with an opportunity to sell.

"We’ve thoroughly documented all of our processes as our intention is to make sure the Youth Committee art exhibition becomes an annual event," Chez says.

Youth Committee Project Support Officer, Nicole Grey, says this year’s Youth Committee has a new energy because it now includes a wider circle of youth than the traditional 14 members.

"We’ve identified up-and-coming Youth Committee members to be part of the group as reserves and this has brought a wonderful new energy into the mix."

The reserves have the opportunity to learn to lead from Youth Committee members and get involved and gain new skills.

"The new Youth Committee members won’t be officially sworn in until Tuesday, 4 May but already the group has leapt into action to be at the council’s long-term plan consultation events, ready to talk to young people so they can represent the youth voice."

As well as the Extravaganza Fair, you can also talk to council representatives at the Whanganui River Traders Market on Saturday, 24 April, where the draft long-term plan focus will be developing and implementing a coastal plan for Whanganui.

Submissions on the draft long-term plan close on Friday, 30 April. For information about upcoming consultation events, or to make a submission online, visit the Have Your Say section of the council website.