Mud, sweat and (furry) ears - the Dirty Dog Challenge is back! - Hamilton City Council

Friday, 16 April, 2021 - 13:57

Hamilton City Council and Waikato District Council are pleased to announce the Dirty Dog Challenge is back for 2021.

The popular event for dog owners will be held on Saturday 26 June at the Ngaruawahia Christian Youth Camp.

Sue Stanford, Hamilton City Council Animal Control Unit Manager, says, "we’re so excited to be able to bring this fun filled event back in 2021 after unfortunately having to cancel last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"Dirty Dog has grown in popularity since it was introduced in 2018 and it’s a great way for dog owners to get out and have some mucky fun with the four-legged member of the family. We encourage you to get in early and book your spot."

This is the third year the event has been held. In 2019 more than 300 dogs and their owners completed the challenge.

Waikato District Council’s Animal Control Team Leader Tracey Oakes says, "we are proud to co-host this unique event, which has been really popular with dog owners. People come from all over the North Island to participate with their furry friends. What’s even more special is that the money raised from this event goes towards a fantastic cause.

"It creates an amazing opportunity for the Waikato District Council Animal Control Team to get more dogs in our communities desexed at a subsided rate, which will help reduce the number of unwanted dogs in New Zealand. We can’t wait to see you all on the day!"

All profits from this event will go to helping animals in Hamilton and Waikato District’s communities.

Tickets are $40 for one person per dog and are available through the councils’ websites. This event is open to dogs of all shapes and sizes, but they must be vaccinated and in good health. They will need to be kept on a lead through the course. Terms and conditions do apply.

WHEN: From 12pm, Saturday 26 June 2021

WHERE: Christian Youth Camp, 48 Waingaro Rd, Ngaruawahia

EVENT DISTANCES: 2.5km or 6km options

COST: $40 for one person and one dog. Second runner $20. (Please note you may only have one additional runner and the second runner must be at least 8 years old.)

For more information and to register online click here > https://www.hamilton.govt.nz/our-services/animal-control/dogs/Pages/Dirty-Dog-Challenge-.aspx