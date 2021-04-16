5K worth of gift cards up for grabs this mother's day at Just Cuts

Friday, 16 April, 2021 - 15:01

Just Cuts is calling on mums and families to enter the draw to win 1 of 10 $500 shopping sprees.

To enter the free Mother’s Day gift card competition, Clients can either visit their local Just Cuts salon and scan the QR code to access the entry form, or visit justcuts.com.au/promotions.

Winners will receive 1 of 10 Giftpay Flexi eGift Cards to the value of $500 each. Available redemption options include a wide range of major spa, retail, travel and takeaway brands.

Just Cuts CEO and mum of three, Amber Manning, said Mother’s Day is the time to treat mum.

"Whether you’re a new mum or a veteran mum, a single mum or a grandmother, Mother’s Day is that time of year we can all come together as families to celebrate all the love that we give, the different hats we wear and the work we do, day in day out, for the ones we love most," said Amber.

"This year, Just Cuts is giving you the choice between winning mum a shopping spree where she can indulge in gifts of her choosing, or you can purchase a gift voucher in any of our salons to gift mum a brand new Style Cut to help her look and feel her very best."

The Just Cuts Mother’s Day competition is now open and concludes at midnight on 9th May 2021 AEST. Winners will be drawn on 12th May 2021 and notified on 13th May 2021.

"I wish all entrants in our gift card giveaway the very best of luck, and my fellow mothers a peaceful, stress free day celebrating everything you do for your family. A day just for you," added Amber.

Entry into the Competition is open to all Australian residents over 18.