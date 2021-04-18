Police making the law 'on the fly' - Sporting Shooters Association

Sunday, 18 April, 2021 - 23:05

It has been necessary to point out to police that with their latest proposals for firearms regulations there are:

- many instances where they are proposing regulations that exceed the mandate given to them by Parliament,

- other instances where their interpretation of the law as passed by Parliament is "convenient" or indeed in conflict.

- there are several regulations they propose that are already dealt with under other law.

and finally

- in some cases they are proposing regulations that are just plain dangerous

They are probably realizing the reality that the vast amount of rushed firearms law changes over the last two years is poorly drafted. As well it has become so voluminous (345 pages) that the old New Zealand tradition (and legal precedent) - "ignorance of the law is no excuse" is no longer justice. Indeed, its application would be an injustice of itself.

If police themselves can’t get it right and lawyers are struggling to keep up what hope has the average Kiwi Licensed Firearms Owner of knowing what New Zealand expects of him/her.