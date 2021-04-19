Cadbury Roses partners with Kiwi artist Bonnie Brown for Mother's Day

Monday, 19 April, 2021 - 10:08

CADBURY is proud to announce its collaboration with Kiwi artist Bonnie Brown - professionally known as Studio Bon - to reimagine the classic CADBURY ROSES packaging in her bold, colourful style, creating the perfect gift this Mother’s Day.

The CADBURY ROSES limited-edition box captures the tones and pallets of the classic CADBURY ROSES brand in Bonnies vibrant, illustrative style.

"Being able to collaborate with CADBURY ROSES to create a limited-edition version of such an iconic box for Mother’s Day is pretty special," says artist Bonnie Brown.

"I grew up in a very creative household, so I was always spending my spare time drawing, painting, or designing something with my mum. I wanted to create something to say thank you to my mum, and all the women in my life who have inspired me."

The limited-edition packaging design was inspired by Bonnie’s experiences growing up in both Queenstown and Nelson, incorporating the vibrant themes of both regions, and the lush feminine tones that underpin the 26-year-old’s wider portfolio of work.

Fans of CADBURY ROSES can also go in the draw to win a personalised portrait of themselves and a loved one, created by the talented Bonnie Brown, by purchasing the limited-edition CADBURY ROSES box and entering details online via rosesmothersday.co.nz. 15 lucky winners will be announced from 10 May to receive these original artworks.

"Re-imaging the look of one of one of our most iconic brands was a big decision for us," says Christel Maurer of Cadbury New Zealand. "We couldn’t be happier with the direction and final design Bonnie has created for all the

Kiwi mums out there. We are so thankful to have her talents on-board to bring the limited-edition design to life."

"Containing all the CADBURY ROSES chocolates that Kiwis love, this limited-edition design is a visual delight and a fantastic present this Mother’s Day."

Look out for the CADBURY ROSES limited-edition box from today which will be available for a limited time in supermarkets, dairies and convenience stores nationwide.

CADBURY ROSES LIMITED EDITION 450g Box RRP $16.99.