A cracking Kiwi yarn - Pic: adventures in sailing, business, and love

Monday, 19 April, 2021 - 16:43

The book, entitled Pic: adventures in sailing, business, and love, is destined to become a Kiwi classic. It’s a cracker read, bouncing from one adventure to the next.

But it has a serious purpose. Pic has written a book he hopes will give its readers the confidence to have a crack at starting a business of their own. Without a word of management-speak, he describes his successes and failures in enough detail that anyone can learn from them.

Pic’s prose is muscular and expressive, as funny, accessible, and Kiwi as Barry Crump.

Business writer Rod Oram describes the book as ‘a rich story of living and working’. He calls Pic ‘an inspiration to us all in business and life’.

By the time he was 21, Pic had earned enough from making leather goods to pay for his first OE. Back in New Zealand, he took to furniture-making, learning the trade from an English craftsman. He quickly learned that giftware sold better at Christmas than bespoke tables. Pic’s Panic Packs - glass-fronted emergency boxes of tea-bags, cigarettes, condoms, and toilet paper - proved quick to make and were easy and fun to sell.

It wasn’t until he had retired that he started making peanut-butter. He sold a few jars at the local farmers’ market. Twelve years later he opened his third factory, Pic’s Peanut Butter World. Today he employs 50 people and exports throughout the world.

Pic: adventures in sailing, business, and love is published on 19 April.

Available online via www.picspeanutbutter.com/nz/ and at Whitcoulls, Paper Plus, The Warehouse, Foodstuffs supermarkets, and independent booksellers nationwide. RRP: $29.95.